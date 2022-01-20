Moments with the Minister: This is the day

By Homer McQueen

Special to the Herald Democrat

As I began research for this piece, I discovered that the title is also the title of a song that expresses the thought that life has been so bad for so long that the singer's only reason for getting out of bed is that maybe- just maybe- some good will finally come.

What I was really thinking of was the song "This Is the Day That the Lord Has Made." We can rejoice because God made the day (Genesis 1; Psalm 118:24). And, He does all things well.

There is something to be said for the power of positive thinking. It works, sort of, in influencing your outlook and that of people around you. Smile, and the world smiles with you. If someone greets you with a "How are you today?" they generally expect to hear you say you are fine, or blessed, or something like that. If you begin listing your various issues, do not be surprised if they leave your presence, or they change the subject very quickly. In the back of your mind there is that nagging feeling that you are just fooling yourself by thinking positive, that there is always something to feel bad about, and another issue is just around the corner

Habakkuk's conclusion regarding the evil day he was experiencing was that, even if his farm failed to produce a harvest, he would rejoice in the Lord. Like Job, he knew God as the redeemer. David knew that if he followed the Good Shepherd through the Valley of the Shadow of Death, the serpents and scorpions could not harm him; and, there were green pastures and still waters on the other side.

When my ancestors discovered the Bible, hope arose. If God delivered the Israelites from slavery after so many generations, the slaves in America could rejoice in the midst of impossibly inhumane conditions, because God does not change. The Bible became known as "The Good Book" because of the promises it contained, promises that were validated by deliverance.

Struggles of various sorts continue. We are energized the fight the good fight of faith because we do not focus on how big our Goliath is. We focus on how big our God is.

