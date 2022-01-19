Featured Home: Secluded neighborhood offers $695K Tudor

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home 1809 Verdi Lane in Sherman is tucked away in the of the area’s best-kept secret executive neighborhoods. It’s a gorgeous Tudor home mere minutes from the freeway yet seemingly worlds away.

Upon entry, you will likely be blown away by the 20-foot ceiling and impressive six-foot medallion. The home also boasts a large office and luxurious master bedroom. A second master bedroom is ideal for multi-generational families. Both the primary master and mother-in-law’s suite are located on the first floor and feature walk-in showers.

The spacious kitchen has an oversized 8.5-foot island and all the gourmet amenities. There’s also a cozy living room fireplace and a double set of eight-foot French doors, which are perfect for enjoying the lovely outdoor scenery.

Upstairs there's a second-level bonus room, two baths and four additional bedrooms.

The yard out back is an oasis featuring a lagoon-style gunite pool with multiple water features. It is surrounded by lush landscaping with a sprawling yard only a few steps away. A stylish firepit, and a full outdoor kitchen under a pergola make it year a year-round entertainment destination.

The home at 1809 Verdi Lane is currently listed by Rafael Rodriguez and Ebby Halliday Realtors for $695,000. For additional information call 469-631-1020.