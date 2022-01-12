FEATURED HOME: Updated secluded Sherman estate includes 3,800 sq ft, 4 bedrooms

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Nestled within the trees of one of Sherman’s finest secluded estate lots is the beautifully updated home at 1308 North Preston Drive. Highlights of the 3,800 square-foot home include four bedrooms, three full baths, two half bathrooms, dual living areas and a formal dining area.

Among the first features many visitors notice are the beautiful hardwood floors and the stunning kitchen. That room is perfect for the modern chef and includes plenty of tasteful updates. There’s ample counter and storage space as well as a bar for a quick bite. With a formal dining area just around the corner, preparing that big fancy meal is practically a breeze.

The master bedroom is oversized and includes an en-suite bathroom as well as a soaring balcony overlooking the impressive grounds.

An oasis awaits in the ultra-private backyard. There’s an open patio ideal for entertaining. Enjoy a stroll down a stone path that traverses the lush grounds between a serene creek and a secluded in-ground pool. The swimming area is surrounded by beautiful landscaping and tree after soaring tree.

This property offers serenity, flexibility and luxury. It’s in a peacefully neighboring with easy access to all the city has to offer. There’s really nothing not to like

The home at 1308 North Preston Drive is currently listed for $729,000 by Stacey Davidson of Keller Williams. For more information, call 214-263-5419.