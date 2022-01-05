FEATURED HOME: House at 100 W. Scott, Sherman enters market at $685K

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Recent additions to the home at 100 West Scott Street in Sherman make it the perfect place for the whole gang to enjoy fun in the sun. Highlights of the four-bedroom, four-bath, 5,103 square-foot home include a recently installed Allison-designed pool, a pool house and an extended garage.

Back inside there is an impressive chef’s kitchen with dual sinks, a gas range and plenty of space. Hardwood floors and natural light are abundant throughout the home.

The stately master suite features large walk-in closets, a fireplace, and an en suite bathroom that words cannot do justice. It includes dual showers and a fee-standing tub that is filled from the ceiling.

The back bedrooms share Jack & Jill bedrooms. Multiple living spaces throughout the home can be configured to meet a wide range of needs. There’s even a center courtyard, which provides a truly unique private space.

While you may not feel like leaving this home much, when you do, shopping, dining and many other options are easily within reach. The home is centrally located near downtown with easy access to the highway.

The home at 100 West Scott Street is currently listed for $685,000 by Cristi Perkins and ERA Steve Cook & co. Realtors. For more information call 903-436-7426.