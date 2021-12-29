FEATURED HOME: Gorgeous Western Hills home for a great price

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home at 712 Cortez Street in Denison is a gorgeous single-story custom home that commands more than a half-acre in Western Hills. It’s a comfortable 3,555 square-foot house in a country setting only minutes from shopping, schools and other businesses.

Inside you will find three large living areas as well as a dedicated office. That room could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. There are also plenty of extra touches like a brick fireplace, built-in shelving and abundant storage in the kitchen and laundry rooms.

The owner’s suite has a bath that appears to be straight out of a Hollywood movie.

In the backyard, you will find a recreational paradise replete with a beautiful gunite pool, expansive deck, and workshop. It’s an area perfect for grilling and entertaining. Parents and pet lovers alike will be thankful for the expansive space for them to run around and have fun.

Both the front and back yard are shaded by stately trees, an especially valuable amenity for those hot Texas summers.

The home at 712 Cortez Street is currently listed for $419,000 by Tommi Sue Homuth of Tracy Realty. The price was just significantly reduced to allow the new owner to customize as they wish and to cover potential foundation repairs. For more information, call 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net.