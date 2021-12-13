FEATURED HOME: West Crawford showstopper

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The showstopping home at 2470 West Crawford Street in Denison offers executive living in an ideal location. Situated close to desirable schools, shopping and entertainment, this property boasts three bedroom and 3.1 baths. It’s a 2,250 square-foot custom-built home that has only known one owner.

Step inside the house and be immediately wowed by the foyer and grand staircase. There are also three living areas, two dining areas and two fireplaces. In the kitchen you will find black granite countertops, an island with additional storage and a small computer nook. Plantation shutters add a touch of class throughout the home, and custom drapes provide an added layer of elegance and sophistication.

Outside the half-acre property is shaded by majestic mature trees. There is ample space to spread out and enjoy the natural beauty of this uniquely charming neighborhood.

With perfectionist touches all over, countless amenities and attention to detail everywhere you look, it’s impossible to deny that this one will make some family very happy. They will surely enjoy the holiday season in this most impressive setting.

The home at 2470 West Crawford Street is currently listed for $410,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.co