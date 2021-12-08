FEATURED HOME: Luxury home in quiet Sherman neighborhood

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Luxury awaits the new owner of the 2,420 square-foot home at 3818 Sumner Court. Located in a charming quiet neighborhood around the corner from Sherman Town Center, it's easily within walking distance of both Neblett Elementary and Dillingham Intermediate schools. It has three bedrooms, 2.1 baths, and 30 piers under the slab concrete to create an especially strong foundation. It was built in 2019 and still looks practically brand new.

The home boasts both a modern aesthetic and a homey charm. It has a well-thought-out floor plan where each room flows seamlessly into the other. That starts with an airy entry way that leads to the impressive main living area. The spacious primary bedroom boasts a bathroom with a large tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and a sizable walk-in closet. The other two rooms are also plenty big and well designed.

Among the many features that stand out are the beautiful new dining room and large eat-in kitchen. They are perfectly suited for both family meals and entertaining guests. Other impressive amenities include spray foam insulation, an elegant fireplace, a gorgeous vaulted ceiling with a windmill-style ceiling fan, and double pocket doors to the living room.

Out back there’s a large covered patio overlooking a cozy backyard. There’s plenty of space for the kids and pets to run around without getting in the way. If big living in a peaceful setting is what you’re looking for, this home may be perfect for you.

The home at 3818 Sumner Court is currently listed for $399,000 by Shawna King and VIP Realty. For more information, call 214-697-1742.