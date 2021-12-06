Four Rivers wish list

Herald Democrat

Four Rivers Outreach, a faith-based organization that was founded in 2006, provides programs for men and women who struggle with life-altering issues like homelessness and substance abuse.

Programs offered include life skill classes, GED and adult literacy programs, job skills programs, job placement and 12-step spiritual study classes.

What started out as a one-room project providing recovery classes has, through the support of the community, grown into an organization that provides an intensive residential transition program for men, recovery classes that are open to the public, hot meals, short-term housing for men who are in transition, dental services for low-income adults with no dental insurance, and more.

Donations from area churches, community members and grants help to support Four Rivers Outreach. These items or funds to purchase these items, can be mailed to or delivered to 210 S. Rusk Street, Sherman, TX75090. Four Rivers also runs a thrift store at 425 West Lamar Street in Sherman that open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Wish list

Rolling Pin

Pastry Cutter

Bath Towels

Wash Rags

Twin Size Bed Sheets

Styrofoam plates, bowls, and saucers

Styrofoam coffee cups and tea cups

Plastic spoons and forks

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Coffee

Creamer

Bottled water

Laundry Soap

Tall kitchen trash bags

55 gal trash bags

In 2013, Four Rivers launched a banner printing business. In 2014 Four Rivers expanded further by opening a Thrift Store at 425 W. Lamar St. In 2016, the banner business was moved out of the main building on Rusk St., into a dedicated space in the Thrift Store. In 2019, Four Rivers began doing construction site cleanup. The Thrift Store and construction site cleanup business are staffed by men in the program. All three businesses offer training opportunities to the men in the residential transition program, and provide revenue for all the programs at Four Rivers.