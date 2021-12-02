MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: What should we do to get ready for Christmas?

By Lander Bethel

Special to the Herald Democrat

The season of getting ready for Christmas is here. With supply chain issues and concerns about getting the special gifts you want for someone in time for Christmas, the rush seems to be on. But when we take a look at the texts that come in these four weeks before Christmas, the season of Advent has a really different agenda for us.

We might be in a hurry to get in a check out line, but the gospel of Luke, chapter 3, has people lined up on the banks of the Jordan River not looking for something to accent a gift, but to hear John’s message about repentance and to be baptized so that they know their sins are forgiven.

While we might want to turn around and leave the crowded stores or packed parking lots, an act of repentance is about turning our lives around and heading in a new direction. The gospel of Luke reports a conversation John the Baptist has with the crowd as they want to hear his call to turn around. The crowd understands they have a need to respond, that they are to be fruitful, but they’re unsure about what that means.

John is pretty direct in his response. Anyone who has two coats is to share with those in need. Anyone who has food should share it. What John is getting at is living a repentant life means showing it in what you do. It begins with the values God shows us we’re to live out when we realize we belong to God – caring for people who are poor or vulnerable. Living out the way of the Lord means working at not holding grudges. It means looking at ways to reconcile relationships that are broken. It means examining your character to see how it lines up with the values of God.

The crowd gathered there ready to be baptized was made up of lots of different kinds of people. Tax collectors were usually fellow Jews who had seized an opportunity to cooperate with the occupying Romans by working for the empire. They also took advantage of their own people by extorting more than the taxes that were due and pocketing the illegal gains. They were not popular people. Luke says, “Even tax collectors came to be baptized,” anticipating the surprise that they would be there. They call out to John and say, “Teacher, what should we do?” John tells them not to collect more than is due. He doesn’t condemn taxes. He says to tax collectors who may be crooked it’s possible to be people of integrity.

Soldiers are there from the occupying army. They call out the same question. John doesn’t condemn the military, even though the Roman army often took advantage of local people, forcing them to carry their equipment, to feed them, or making demands that were demeaning. “Don’t extort money or make false accusations,” he says. In essence, be people who exhibit the integrity of the kingdom of God.

If we listen to John as he prepares us for the presence of Jesus it comes as something different from the sweet “Away In a Manger” message we may expect to hear while we wait in another line. “What then should we do?” we might ask.

We are to show what a life of repentance looks like. A life characterized by what it means to be a child of God might find us stumbling toward someone we’ve been angry with or disappointed in. It might mean being the one to extend a peace offering even when it feels like you are the one wronged. It might be extending a hand of fellowship to someone different from you, sitting down with someone you know to hold different points of view than your own, listening to the story of someone’s life who is of a different race or religion than yours, or deciding that you will be a part of bridging the divide that is broadening in our nation. And why would we do these things? Because that’s what children of God do when we get ready to celebrate the birth of the Child of God who comes to us in a manger. We make peace. We go out of our way to forgive. We exercise abundant generosity. We show that we are people of the kingdom with integrity.

Lander Bethel is the minister of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman and First Presbyterian Church in Denison. He earned a doctoral degree in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Genna, live in Sherman. They have three sons. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.