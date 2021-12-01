FEATURED HOME: Impressively remodeled home next to Sherman Middle School

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The impeccably remodeled home at 2015 East Pecan Street in Sherman sports curb appeal, charm and character that can only come with a home that has withstood the test of time. Located in a cozy neighborhood next to Sherman Middle School, this one boasts an open floor plan, four bedrooms and two full baths.

Luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home. There is also new paint, a new water heater and a new HVAC system. In the oversized kitchen, you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and a separate pantry. That’s pretty impressive for a 1,900 square foot home.

Each bedroom has been meticulously renovated. The bathrooms have also been so extensively remodeled that they look as if they were built within the past year.

Outside there’s a wonderful patio from which to enjoy the backyard. The home’s exterior color exudes style and flair, symbolic of exactly what you will find inside.

The quality of the renovations cannot be overstated. This house may have been officially built in 1986, but everything about it is brand new. It’s a wonderful home that the new owner will surely enjoy from day 1.

The home at 2105 East Pecan Street is currently listed for $275,000 by Maria Lopez and Vivo Realty. For more information call 214-809-9590.