FEATURED HOME: $1.15M custom-built masterpiece along the creek

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

An exceptional custom-built home on three sprawling acres overlooking a picturesque creek hit the market this week. The 5,380 square-foot home at 2905 Wellington Drive in west Sherman boasts four bedrooms, five baths, and just about every other luxurious amenity imaginable.

The kitchen has WOLF appliances, a SubZero fridge and a Copper farmhouse sink. Other features throughout the home include extensive hardwoods and millwork, vaulted ceilings, beamed ceilings, plantation shutters and coffered ceilings.

In addition to the bedrooms, living area, and dining room, the home has a pub room with dual mounted televisions, a dishwasher, wine fridge and ice maker. There’s also a mudroom as well as a dedicated laundry room with plenty of storage.

In fact, storage abounds in the home with custom closets and a cedar closet. There’s also a designated office with cabinetry and desks as well as a second office room. Sweeping views of the stunning backyard can are visible from every room.

That backyard includes an award-winning Allison-built pool and outdoor living area. A large, covered patio with a full outdoor kitchen makes it the perfect place to entertain.

This is a gorgeous home that has been impeccably well maintained by the owners. The person who snatches this one up will marvel at how they came away with such a dream property. It truly is a slice of paradise.

The home at 2905 Wellington Drives is currently listed for $1.15 million by Jill Hartsell and Keller Williams North Collin County. For more information call 469-450-4234