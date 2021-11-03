FEATURED HOME: Lake home hits market at $1.7M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The house at 56 Summit Oaks Circle is not just a home. It’s a personal retreat, nestled in 3-acres of woods in one of the area’s most desirable neighborhoods. It’s a private, gated community within Pottsboro ISD and close to Lake Texoma. A private path leads from the backyard to an adjoining community park.

The two-story masterpiece boasts rooms for nearly every occasion. There’s a soaring living area with a winding grand staircase. A stately study has a fireplace flanked by wooden shelves. There are multiple dining areas as well as a large open kitchen with Among the many added amenities are a built-in wine cooler, stainless steel appliances, and much more.

The sprawling main bedroom has a private entrance to the backyard. There’s also a walk-in closet with plenty of built-ins. For family movie nights, there is a large media room with space for multiple rows of seating. Even the garage is grand, with finished floors and enough room for four cars.

Outside you will find an impressive, covered porch with an attached grill and outdoor kitchen. A large hot tub provides an ideal place to recharge. Plans for a pool have also been drawn up should the new owner desire that.

If additional space is what you are looking for, the owners had a separate upscale cobblestone cottage built in 2019. It fits seamlessly in the trees and would be perfect for long-term guests or extended families.

The home at 56 Summit Oaks Circle is currently listed for $1.7 million by Donna Johnson-Nora and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-1131.