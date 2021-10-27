FEATURED HOME: Sherman home made for making memories on market for $300K

By Joshua Baethge

Special to the Herald Democrat

The home at 1713 Alpine Drive was built with making memories in mind. The warm, welcoming house is the perfect setting to get away from the outside world and return to that wonderful place called “home.”

Inside this wonderful home, you will find a recently upgraded kitchen that boasts ample counter space and a naturally lit breakfast nook. The sunken living area features a soaring brick fireplace. The is more than enough space for a growing family or a group of guests.

The primary bedroom is a private oasis unto itself. It has tray ceilings and a separate reading nook. Its oversized bathroom includes a luxury spa-quality tub as well as plenty of space for two people to prepare for the day.

This home also boasts an additional two bedrooms as well as another room currently being used as an office. That space could easily be transformed into a variety of uses to best meet the owner’s needs.

Outside there is a large patio area centered by a stately tree. There is more than enough room for kids and pets alike to run around and enjoy the great outdoors.

Located on a desirable corner lot is a picturesque neighborhood, this home also has a circular drive out front and rear garage parking. Just more examples of how this home seamlessly blends classic living into today’s world.

The home at 1713 Alpine Drive is currently listed by Amanda Phillips for $354,900. For more information on this and similar properties, call 903-267-9704.