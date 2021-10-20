FEATURED HOME: Grand home with ample acreage price set at $1.8M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The custom home at 9510 State Highway 56 just west of Sherman is ideal for a large, active family. The 9,978 square-foot home commands an imposing 25-acres lot. It features four bedrooms, 6.5 baths and a five-car garage.

Built in 2007, the home has a sweeping open floor plan with high ceilings and impressive light fixtures and a grand fireplace. A grand entry serves as the gateway to huge dining and living areas. Adjacent to them is the enviable gourmet kitchen. It features double commercial appliances, lots of granite and a walk-in pantry. A large island in the kitchen provides even more storage space.

The main bedroom has a fireplace as well. There are also his and her bathrooms and closets, and a nook that could be used as a study or nursery area. The master bathtub is fit for royalty.

Three additional bedrooms are also downstairs along with an office and oversized utility room. Upstairs there is a large living space ideal for a game room or crafting space. Also upstairs are a wet bar and media room replete with leather recliners.

A personal oasis awaits outside. There’s a patio with yet another fireplace along with a saltwater pool, pool slide, waterfall, spa and playground. Beyond that are a creek and a huge pond. Two additional outbuildings are also on the property. One is currently used as a school and the other as a bay shop and barn. It has plenty of space for boat and RV parking.

This one has so much to offer it’s hard to keep track. Suffice to say, you may never want to leave home again.

The home at 9510 State Highway 56 is currently listed for $1.8 million by Darla Neill and Better Homes & Gardens, Winans. For more information, call 903-744-5475.