WILDER'S WHOLE WORLD: Saturday morning cartoons

By Dwayne Wilder

Special to the Herald Democrat

There is just something fun about a cartoon; the colors are so vibrant compared to other visual media. And there is nothing better than a Saturday morning cartoon! Yes, I am old and remember when the networks had programs for children on Saturday mornings. There was no school and there was a captive audience before those same kids ventured outside away from the television box.

I came of age and grew up in the "Golden Age" of Saturday morning cartoons – 1965-1975 – I was five to fifteen years old. Sure, there were some classics after that and a few before, but those 10 years is where we get the concept of "Saturday morning cartoons." Oh, my gosh; I could list them on and on, but you know….my memory!

There were superhero ones, Deputy Dawg, Snaggletooth, Josie and the Pussycats, Dudley Do-Right and so many more. I even saw the premiere episode of “Scooby Doo” in the early 1970s. I know I’m not mentioning so many others; and I look forward to you letting me know which ones. Such memories!

If memory serves, I think they started at 8 a.m. on Saturday and went to noon: four hours of pure glory! I had my schedule and basically, my siblings had to watch what I did or not watch cartoons at all. (Realize there was only one TV and no remote control device-a television for every room was still decades away.) Sometimes, I would be bored or have something else to do; and my siblings got to fight over what to watch until the next half-hour when I knew I’d be back at the old boob-tube.

Being the eldest does have its privileges…

I was always up and done with breakfast before the first cartoon. I know many of my contemporaries liked to eat in front of the television and later, but I didn’t want anything distracting me from the action on the screen. What ever Dudley or Deputy Dawg got themselves into, I needed to know how they got out of it. You could measure my attention span by the half hour in the 1970s.

And who could forget “Jonny Quest?!” Besides the funny spelling of “Johnny,” I loved the premise. A boy and his childhood ‘sidekick’ because you know, racism toward the Indians of the sub-continent. But Hajj was one of my favorites. He made the show. Sure, there was the dashing Race Bannon, but the turbine headed boy seemed to steer our hero in the right direction every episode. And ‘Bandit!!!’ Greatness!

I loved the openings to every cartoon. From the cool music of “Jonny Quest” to question of where Scooby-Doo was, it was all so mesmerizing. Those intros definitely got me in the mood for a great animated story. And that laugh of Snidely Whiplash’s dog is still a classic to me! Occasionally, they would try to slip in a live-action show such as “H.R. Puffnstuff.” Some were okay, like ‘Puffnstuff,’ but most were not memorable. There was just something about Saturday mornings and cartoons.

Later in the 1970s, CBS realized they had a captive audience and there was pressure for the educational value of television – with the advent of the Children’s Television Workshop (Sesame Street) – so the network decided to include some knowledge into their schedule. There was a two or three minute snippet of history/literature/science interspersed throughout the morning. Much of it was directed at the older children; and I will admit that I did take notice.

“In the News” was hosted by Christopher Glenn, who brought the viewer into the action by introducing each segment with the date and ‘And you are there!’ I secretly waited patiently for those segments to air, so I could be taken to a point of American History or into a classic novel or some interlude about science. What can I say? I loved learning! I remember always wanting to see if I already knew the piece of information Mr. Glenn was presenting. From what I remember, it was all seemed new. So cool!

NOTE: I looked it up, and Christopher Glenn did those shows (5,000 of them) for CBS News for 15 years during a 35-year career at the network. He was in radio/television journalism for about 50 years. He died in 2005.

Yes, I know that cartoons weren’t only for Saturday mornings. “The Flintstones” was a prime-time favorite, which lead to “The Simpsons” years later. But Saturday mornings were our kingdom; and those cartoons ruled…

Saturday morning cartoons faded in the early 1990s and kids today don’t have a clue. Yes, they have Cartoon Network, where sometimes, they air the classics, but basically, they are deprived of a childhood ritual and just a great aspect of life. I am so glad we had those SMC as we grew up; I cannot imagine that time without them. So, without further ado, I will conclude with a character favorite:

‘Exit Stage Right……’

Dwayne Wilder is a Sherman native who currently lives in Denison. Wilder’s Whole World is his commentary about life in Texoma and the world. Wilder can be reached at cmandad17@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.