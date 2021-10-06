FEATURED HOME: Posh home in Sherman neighborhood listed for $760K

By Joshua Baethge
For the Herald Democrat

The stunning 4,250 square-foot home at 4809 Park Vista Boulevard in Sherman could now be yours. This impressive home situated on nearly a half-acre of land features four bedrooms, three full baths and an additional half bath.

The home at 4809 Park Vista Blvd. is currently listed for $760,000 .
There are also two living areas, a formal dining room and a breakfast area. The fabulous kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space and sleek stainless steel appliances. There’s also a large island that provides additional prep and storage space as well as a convenient breakfast bar. Throughout the home, perfectly placed windows allow light to flow in and highlight the stunning design.

Outside there’s a sprawling backyard surrounded by lush trees. A large covered patio provides the perfect spot to take it all in. Should the new owner want to invest more, the yard is an ideal fit for a pool. There is also a three-car garage as well countless beautiful upgrades everywhere.

The home was only built last year and has barely been lived in. It’s hard to find an almost new home in such a desirable neighborhood. With a location convenient to shopping, Lake Texoma and commuting to the DFW area, it’s almost a given that this one won’t be available for long.

The home at 4809 Park Vista Blvd. is currently listed for $760,000 by Sue Cogdell and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information, call 940-390-3264.

