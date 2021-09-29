FEATURED HOME: History, Charm in Downtown Denison at $600K

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The charming historic home at 1105 West Bond Street near the heart of Downtown Denison could now be yours. It features four bedrooms, three baths, a two-car garage and 4,022 square feet of space that is truly one of a kind.

The two-story turn-of-the-century home boasts a large basement and attic. Inside you will find beautiful custom woodwork along with hardwood and marble flooring. There is also a primary bath addition that is truly exquisite.

Downstairs there is a bonus room that could also be used as a master bedroom depending on family needs. The gourmet kitchen is fit for a chef. Outside, the classic front porch is the perfect place to chat with the neighbors or kick back after a long day of work. Lush landscaping and towering trees make it feel as if you are in a world all your own. However, when you are ready to reconnect with the rest of the world, the heart of a bustling city right around the corner with all the attractions and conveniences that make city life electric.

Many of this classic home’s original features remain. Some updates have been completed, but there is still room to add your personal touches. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a storybook historic home that likely won’t be available for long.

The home at 1105 West Bond Street is currently listed for $599,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.