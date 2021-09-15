FEATURED HOME: $224K house in the heart of Denison

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

A gorgeous home minutes from historic downtown Denison is now on the market. The 1,274 square-foot charmer has three bedrooms and two full baths and countless amenities like designer lighting,

The home was built just last year and features a vast array of high-end features. That starts with an open living area highlighted by an electric fireplace and a custom mantle. The high-end kitchen includes expansive quartz countertops and a microwave drawer.

If it’s quiet solace you are seeking, look no further than the primary bedroom. It is located in the back of the home and features a spa-like walk-in shower.

Out back there is a huge professionally landscaped backyard with its own storage shed. In the front yard, there is a covered porch on which to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or shooting the breeze with the neighbors. Both yards have sprinkler systems already installed.

A beautiful new home in the heart of the city is a rare find indeed. There are so many upgrades in this one, it’s almost hard to keep track. Check it out now before it’s too late.

The home at 321 West Johnson Street is currently listed for $224,900 by Tommi Sue Homuth of Tracy Realty. Contact her at 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net for additional information.