FEATURED HOME: 3-bedroom Denison home set a $229K hits the market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Located mere minutes from Waterloo Lake and Park in the heart of Denison, this family home sits in the middle of a well-established neighborhood that has withstood the tests of time. The 1,837 square-foot casa features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large backyard ideal for entertaining. Recent updates include a new dishwasher, a new water heater and new paint in several rooms.

The comfortable living room boasts a brick fireplace and abundant natural light. It serves as the gateway to the backyard with its sprawling green space and majestic trees.

The updated contemporary kitchen is partially open to the living area via a handy bar area. The room features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. It flows seamlessly into the dining areas, making meal prep simple and easy.

The master bedroom boasts a stylish ensuite bathroom as well as a private entrance to the backyard patio. The other bedrooms are also sizable with ample closet space.

From cozy amenities to easy access to area entertainment and medical facilities, it’s hard not to fall in love with this property. However, you probably won’t’ be the only one feeling that way. If you want it, you’d better act soon. Lifelong memories are just waiting to be made.

The home at 3621 Oakwood Street is currently listed for $229,750 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.