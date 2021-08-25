FEATURED HOME: Neighboring Texoma homes afford lakeside opportunities

By Joshua Baethge

Special to the Herald Democrat

Lake lovers take note. An intriguing tree-shaded lake retreat near the shores of Lake Texoma is waiting for you. The home at 341 Black Forest Drive in Pottsboro features three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,872 square feet of lake living to enjoy year-round.

The home is located on 4.5 beautiful lots in a neighborhood that boasts its own boat launch. It features loads of outdoor living space with patios, porches, gardens and plenty of peaceful views. There’s also an oversized garage perfect for all the toys you will need on the lake.

But why stop at just one home? Say you want to invite over guests, or maybe need some extra space for the in-laws. Perhaps you are looking for an investment property or an Airbnb? If that’s the case, the next-door home at 401 Black Forest drive may fit the bid. Situated on an equally beautiful three lots, the 624 square-foot, one-bedroom lake cottage is the perfect setting for a quick getaway from the city. It could also serve as a cozy full-time home. The Cambridge Shores cutie is part of a voluntary HOA. The friendly neighborhood is known for its holiday golf cart parades and neighborhood barbecues in the park.

The home at 341 Black Forest Drive is currently listed for $250,000. It is priced as a remodel and being sold as-is. The next-door home at 401 Black Forest Drive is also listed for $250,000. Buy one or buy both- it’s hard to top lakeside living no matter the season.

Tommi Sue Homuth of Tracy Realty is the listing agent for both properties. Contact her at 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net to see if either one could be your future waterfront paradise.