Excited DISD students return to classrooms

DISD

Thousands of Denison ISD students and staff returned to classrooms August 12th, some for the first time since the Covid pandemic closed schools in 2020, with a renewed excitement for the academic and social growth that in-person education so generously provides.

Big smiles, fist bumps and happy faces were proof positive that kids were glad to be back. Teachers and staff were also excited to welcome new and returning families, help students find classrooms and make sure everyone was comfortable and ready to learn.

“I think the start of every school year is exciting because of the endless possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for our students, and that’s particularly true this year,” said Dr. Henry Scott, DISD Superintendent. “The 2021-2022 school year may actually be one of our best years ever…not just because of what we accomplish academically, but how we grow and come together as people. Our teachers and students win many awards every year, but I am most proud of the kind of people they are, their values, and the way they treat others with kindness and respect. We are very much in need of kindness, compassion, tolerance and civility in our world today…and what better place to learn, foster and model those traits than in our schools and classrooms. We are all looking forward to working together to make this a really great school year for everyone!”