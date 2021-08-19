Excited DISD students return to classrooms

Lunchtime is extra-special this year at Denison’s Mayes Elementary, thanks to delicious meals served in a beautiful new cafeteria that offers panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Thousands of Denison ISD students and staff returned to classrooms August 12th, some for the first time since the Covid pandemic closed schools in 2020, with a renewed excitement for the academic and social growth that in-person education so generously provides.

Thousands of students across Denison ISD, including Cheryl Trinkle’s second graders at Terrell Elementary, started the first day of the 2021-2022 school year with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Big smiles, fist bumps and happy faces were proof positive that kids were glad to be back. Teachers and staff were also excited to welcome new and returning families, help students find classrooms and make sure everyone was comfortable and ready to learn.

Kari Uber’s mood-enhanced library at Scott Middle School was a hub of activity Monday morning as students browsed the shelves for favorite titles, checked out selections and explored opportunities to join the SMS Book Club.

“I think the start of every school year is exciting because of the endless possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for our students, and that’s particularly true this year,” said Dr. Henry Scott, DISD Superintendent. “The 2021-2022 school year may actually be one of our best years ever…not just because of what we accomplish academically, but how we grow and come together as people. Our teachers and students win many awards every year, but I am most proud of the kind of people they are, their values, and the way they treat others with kindness and respect. We are very much in need of kindness, compassion, tolerance and civility in our world today…and what better place to learn, foster and model those traits than in our schools and classrooms. We are all looking forward to working together to make this a really great school year for everyone!”

Erainna Winnett, Counselor at Lamar Elementary, helped students find their teachers and classrooms on August 12th, the first day of school at Denison ISD.
Students in Courtney Hubbard’s 8th grade English Language Arts classroom at Scott Middle School were hard at work Monday on their first reading and writing assignment of the new school year.