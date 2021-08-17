FEATURED HOME: Stunning lakefront mid-century modern in Pottsboro

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Summer may be ending soon, but your time on the lake could just be beginning in this amazing Lake Texoma property at 195 Panorama Circle in Pottsboro. The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired mid-century modern is set within a quiet, gated community. Sunsets over nearby North Island are simply breathtaking from home's back deck.

Of course, the lake never seems too far away. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the scenery to you throughout the home. The stylish abode has three bedrooms, three baths, and a style that is nearly impossible to replicate.

Situated on nearly a half-acre of land, the home boasts three bedrooms and three baths, making it ideal for a weekend retreat or full-time home. The land surrounding the home is steeped in history. It is situated along the former route of the Butterfield Overland Stagecoach and Mail Company. While it may have only lasted from 1857 to 1861, the company became legendary during its brief day. Nearly every nearby town begged to be along its route. The City of Sherman actually paid for its passage on Colbert Ferry across the Red River so that the nearby town of Preston would not be chosen as the port of entry.

While that bit of historic trivia is intriguing, what’s even more impressive may the all the lake-related amenities available nearby. That includes the nearby Highport Marina and Resort as well as 500 miles of lake shoreline

From history to lake fun, to modern amenities in mid-modern style, this property would seem to have just about everything a person could possibly want.

The house at 195 Panorama Circle in Pottsboro is currently listed for $799,000 by Lisa Hitchcock and Easy Life Realty. For more information, call 903-814-2689 or visit easyliferealty.com.