FEATURED HOME: Posh Denison home hits market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The house at 1313 Deer Creek Drive has hit the market. It boasts three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,883 square feet of luxurious space. A full office and extra bonus room have been recently added as well.

There’s also an extra living area, or sunroom, overlooking a spectacular newly added patio entertainment area. That area is a little slice of heaven overlooking a beautiful backyard that is at once spacious yet cozy.

When entertaining it is always nice to have a great place to cook. The open chef’s kitchen in this home fits the bill with countless updates. There’s even a breakfast bar large enough for the whole family to gather around. Or at least a lot of the family.

There seem to be extra conveniences around nearly every turn. The primary bedroom has its own comfortable sitting area. Out back there's a 34x22 shop with electricity and space for RV storage.

In the front, there is plenty of curb appeal, highlighted by majestic shade trees and stately landscaping. All in all, this is a propriety that likely won’t be available for long, especially in today’s market.

The home at 1313 Deer Creek Drive is currently listed for $461,280 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.