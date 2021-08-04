FEATURED HOME: Pottsboro home like no other

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Ever want to move into the old Tanglewood clubhouse? Well here’s the chance.

The beautifully unique home at 801 Lakecrest Drive in Pottsboro could be yours. The 3,512 square-foot property boasts three bedrooms, four baths and a layout designed for modern comfort.

When walking into the home, one of the first features of note is the gorgeous chandelier. The living room also boasts wood floors and a soaring ceiling. Huge windows bathe the space in natural light and provide an impressive view of the picturesque setting.

The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and granite countertops. The room flows seamlessly into the living areas providing a true open concept living experience. There is also an impressive amount of counter space both in this room and throughout the home.

Two of the bedrooms are en suite bedrooms, an ideal setup for guests or multi-generational families. There is also a regular bedroom with ample space.

Outside the surrounding are simply gorgeous on the nearly half-acre corner lot. The views can be thoroughly enjoyed from the sweeping covered deck that spans nearly the width of the home. With plenty of shade as well as built-in ceiling fans for the summertime, you may never want to go indoors.

The home at 801 Lakecrest Drive is currently listed for $650,000 by Lainie Ramsey of Homes By Lainie Real Estate Group. For more information on this and other similarly impressive homes, call 903-624-0688.