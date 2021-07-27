GARDENER'S MAILBAG: What is this thorny weed?

By Neil Sperry

Special to the Herald Democrat

Dear Neil: Back in the winter the cold and snow killed a 15-foot circular spot in my lawn. I’ve replanted with St. Augustine sprigs and they’re growing well, as is some bermuda. But the little thorny weed (see photo enclosed) also is thriving. It has a very long root. A weedeater won’t kill it. What can I do?

I’m having trouble making out detail in your photo, but it looks like you might have sensitive briar, Mimosa pudica. I’d suggest you spot-treat with a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) applied directly to the weed at a time when it has as much foliage as possible. Use a trigger squeeze bottle to apply it. That should take care of it.

Dear Neil: Will this tree have to be taken down? Note the oval black spot in the trunk in my photo. It’s about 8 inches tall and it’s leaking fluid. What should I do?

This could be damage from the February cold spell. We have seen all measures of damage to oaks and many other species of trees all across Texas. You need to get a certified arborist on site soon to inspect the tree. Its canopy still looks fairly vigorous, so it may very well be able to recover. Let the professional look at it closely.

Dear Neil: We have this giant oak tree (I believe) towering over our home as well as our neighbor’s. It has quite a bit of growth on its lower limbs but nothing up high. Can it be saved?

This is exactly what I was just writing. We’ve experienced all types of damage to all types of trees. This dead wood needs to be trimmed out soon, before any of these branches falls on either house. The fact that there is vigorous growth below indicates that apical dominance has been lost from the growing tips of those branches. They no longer have the growth hormones that dictate the tree’s performance. That process has shifted to lower branches. You need a highly skilled, certified and bonded arborist to do this work as a protection to you and your neighbor’s properties.

Dear Neil: I have two 5x5- and one 5x10-ft. raised gardens that I use for vegetables. They are now finished for the season, although I’ll use one of the smaller ones for fall crops soon. What is the best cover for the other two to prevent weed growth until January?

I would use heavyweight black polyethylene plastic (such as a pond liner) to solarize the beds by soaking in the sun’s rays the rest of this summer and fall. Secure it tightly around the edges to keep it tidy.

Dear Neil: We have whiteflies all over our fenced backyard. I have sprayed them with detergent/water solution with a garden hose to get rid of any eggs and that seemed to do the job, but now they’re in two tall yaupons and I can’t keep ahead of them. I’ve tried spraying down from the patio roof. What would you suggest?

It would definitely not be climbing onto a roof with a detergent/water mix. Yikes! What a great way to suffer a horrible fall. Whiteflies aren’t going to be controlled with detergent sprays anyway. They are some of our most difficult insect pests to eliminate. You will need to use a combination of labeled insecticides applied frequently to catch the rapidly developing generations. Also try yellow sticky traps from an organic gardening supplier. The only problem with the yellow sticky traps is that they also trap “good” bugs that are also attracted to the yellow color.

Dear Neil: What causes pecans to fall early (August and September) and be eaten up with a black fungus? We used to get 75 pounds of pecans from each of our two trees, but starting two years ago the fungus has ruined them.

That’s pecan scab, and the fungus actually starts back in the spring. You need to include a labeled fungicide with each spray that you make in May and June for insect control. It’s too late to hope for control at this point in late summer.

Dear Neil: Crabgrass has gotten out of control in my lawn. I apply heavy doses of pre-emergent in spring and fall, yet I still have it. Should I spray with a grass killer and start over? I want to have a pretty bermuda lawn.

Do not use a grass killer and start over! That’s excessive. Mow your lawn frequently to keep the crabgrass in check until it dies with the first freeze in a few months. (That assumes you have it identified correctly.) Then apply your pre-emergent granules at the recommended rate at the proper times in the spring. That would be two weeks prior to the average date of your last killing freeze, with a booster application 90 days later. That should keep it from germinating next year and you should be able to have the picture-perfect lawn that you’ve wanted without all the hard work of starting over. Were you to start with new bermuda from seed you’d still have crabgrass in it anyway.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or e-mail him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.