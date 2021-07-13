FEATURED HOME: Historic Double D Ranch boast beauty, luxury

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The sprawling Double D Ranch west of Sherman could be yours for a cool $1.75 million. The 25.87-acre property comes with a fantastic 4,330 square-foot main home, a private lake and a barndominium at the highest point in Grayson County.

The top of that hill is actually the original site of the city of Sherman. A historical marker notes the significance. From there you can see all the way to Oklahoma on a clear day.

In the main home, you will find many custom details including floor-to-ceiling windows, grand floors and a custom fireplace made with turquoise. The kitchen, dining and living areas are all open. Natural light fills the home and spectacular views seem to be everywhere.

“The windows are just fabulous and give you a great view of all the nature out there,” listing agent Irene Warhol says. “There’s a lot of nature out there.”

Among some of the more unusual animals seen on the property are a river otter, Canadian geese and even a wild turkey. The private lake is stocked with bass, catfish and perch.

From the master bath you can actually go directly to the lake via a door in the glass-walled shower. The master occupies most of the home’s left side and has its own separate sitting area for maximum privacy.

Three other bedrooms as well as two baths are in the front of the main hose. An additional upstairs room could easily be converted into another bedroom or used for a variety of other purposes.

The barndominium is practically a home unto itself. It has its own living area, kitchen and bedrooms. A glass wall offers sweeping views of the surrounding area.

It’s hard not to fall in love with a property that boasts historical significance, natural beauty and luxury amenities galore. If you are looking to buy a spectacular Texoma property, there are few that will top this.

The Double D Ranch is currently listed by Irene Warhol and Anita Barham Realty. For more information call 214-578-0794.