FEATURED HOME: Well-maintained home in Belvedere Estates hits the market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

A unique home buying opportunity has arisen at 3108 Redbud Trail in Sherman. The 2,538 square-foot home in the Belvedere Estates neighborhood may have been built in 1978, but it has been impressively maintained. This home has four bedrooms, three baths and plenty of space.

Inside there are two comfortable living areas as well as an enclosed patio that would make a perfect game room. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless steel appliances as well as a double oven and fridge. There’s also a cozy breakfast area with a built-in hutch as well as a formal dining room ideal for fancier occasions. Extra touches include a living room fireplace as well as built-in shelves and cabinets.

Outside there is a circular driveway for additional parking as well as an automatic gate opener at the end of the driveway. That leads to a rear entry garage overlooking a landscaped backyard with a comfortable patio seating area.

The home is also close to Pecan Grove Park and its walking trails, fishing holes and picnic area. Buyers looking for a nice home in an established neighborhood may find this to be the perfect fit.

The home at 3108 Redbud Trail is currently listed for $329,900 by Sherry Smith and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information on this and similar properties, call 903-361-8155 or visit sherrysmith@ebby.com.