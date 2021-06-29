FEATURED HOME: Spacious house in West Sherman neighborhood

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

A gorgeous home in a beautiful west Sherman neighborhood hit the market this week. The sprawling 2, 316 square-foot house at 2420 Monte Cristo Drive features four bedrooms and three baths. It was built in 1973 and has been extremely well maintained ever since.

When you walk into the entryway, you are flanked by a formal dining room on the left and a formal living room on the right. As you continue in, you come to the family room. It has a nice brick fireplace and an accent wall.

“It’s a very well laid out house,” listing agent Amber Carter said.

The family room leads into the breakfast room and kitchen. On that side of the home, there is a bedroom by itself with its own bath. It’s an ideal guest room or mother-in-law suite.

On the other side of the living room, a hallway leads to the owner’s suite and its private bathroom as well as the other two bedrooms and a full bath. While the primary room is on the same side of the home as the other two bedrooms, its offset placement still affords it a proper degree of privacy.

A fully enclosed patio with heating and air allows for an array of possible uses. There's also a large utility room, and an additional room that could potentially be utilized as an office or craft space.

Outside the oversized lot is shaded by majestic towering trees. It’s the perfect setting for a beautiful home that truly has withstood the test of time.

The home at 2420 Monte Cristo Drive is currently listed for $295,500 by Amber Carter and Butch Fife Realtors. For more information call 214-808-8025.