FEATURED HOME: Stunning West Sherman home comes with lots of land

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The stately property at 2340 West Washington Street is truly one-of-a-kind. It features a five-bedroom custom-built masterpiece perched upon 3.26 acres of land. While it may feel like a country retreat, the is mere minutes from the heart of Sherman.

Two owner’s suits are located on the first floor. The other three bedrooms also have private baths. For those looking to invest, this setup is perfect for a potential bed and breakfast or Airbnb.

Speaking of privacy, the home also has a private office with its own entrance. With more and more work being conducted remotely these days, this is very much an in-demand amenity.

A large chef’s kitchen has custom cabinetry and is open to the living and dining areas. Natural light flows through the home, highlight the unique character of every room. Each bathroom has been impressively designed with relaxing tones and modern fixtures.

Outside, a Texas-size porch sweeps around the front of the house. The back porch offers breathtaking views of the surrounding land and its accompanying wildlife. That land has been impeccably maintained, with plenty of lush trees providing peaceful shaded areas. There’s even a barn with a custom-painted mural.

This one is a country charmer to say the least. It’s a beautiful home in one of West Sherman’s most desirable areas just waiting for the right owner.

The home at 2340 West Washington is currently listed by Tommi Sue Homuth and Tracy Realty for $626,000. For more information call 469-879-2265 or visit tracyrealty.net.

**Correction: A June 11 article about the building at 307 West Main Street in Denison had an incorrect price. That property is currently listed for $426,000.