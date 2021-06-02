FEATURED HOME: The good life on 5 acres

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Imagine living the peaceful country life on five beautiful acres in the heart of Texoma. That’s what the new owner of 2016 Davy Lane just west of Denison has to look forward to. The 1,775 square-foot home features three bedrooms and two baths in the main home. There is also a second living quarter that boasts an additional full bath. All that means plenty of room for kids, pets, or whoever is lucky enough to be invited inside.

Outsides there is a personal pond and fishing dock. The surrounding garden area and land can be watered with an onsite working well. But don’t worry- Inside the home is hydrated by purified city water to keep up with all of your needs.

The house has a well-designed floor plan that includes a large kitchen with a sizable island. It’s a layout that’s ideal for entertaining. Windows provide picturesque views of the surrounding property, and a homey fireplace is a perfect touch for the living area.

Numerous updates have also been done on the home, making it ready to live in on day one. Those enhancements include fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, a new roof, and more.

There may be no better setting to enjoy the end of the day than the covered patio overlooking the beautiful countryside. The home at 2016 Davy Lane is close enough to enjoy city amenities, but a lifetime away from the stress. It is currently listed for $329,0000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.