FEATURED HOME: Unique home in hits the market in picturesque Sherman neighborhood

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Those in the market for something cool and unique would be wise to check out the home at 326 West Belden Street. This impressive 2,342 square-foot home was built in 1930 but has undergone extensive remodeling to bring it up to date. That includes a fully modernized kitchen. However, the home still maintains much of its classic charm with beautiful original hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. Its layout is also hard do beat.

“The floor plan is really modern for the age of the home,” listing agent Spencer McDuffy says. “You’ve got a semi-open concept floor plan that opens from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. I think that’s a really cool feature.”

There are actually lots of cool features in this house bursting with charm. There’s an enviable master bedroom and bath. There’s also a loft area that could be used as a game room or an office. The space is also plenty big enough to be easily converted into an additional bedroom.

Above the detached garage is a studio apartment with its own kitchenette and bathroom.

“It’s a cool space for sure if you have teenagers or family visiting,” McDuffy says. “It could also be a great income opportunity for the buyer if they wanted to consider renting the apartment out.”

A property like this in a desirable West Sherman neighborhood will definitely be in demand. There may not be much time left to check this one out.

The home at 326 West Belden is currently listed for $280,000 by Spencer McDuffy and EXP Realty. For more information on this and similar properties, call 214-218-9190 or visit spencersellshouses.com.