FEATURED HOME: Country home feel with city convenience

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The charming custom home at 105 Golden Road southeast of Sherman combines the beauty of the country with the amenities of the big city. It has four bedrooms, four baths, and 2,911 square feet of space that has been impeccably updated.

“It’s convenient to the Metroplex and to Sherman, yet it still has a country feel,” listing agent Lisa Carrillo said.

The first thing visitors will see is a circular driveway flanked by gorgeous landscaping. Inside, the large living area includes a wall of windows with views of the nearby courtyard. That courtyard is one of many highlights of the surrounding land that spans more than an acre. There’s a pond with its own fountain and a pavilion perfect for entertaining.

“The landscaping is really beautiful,” Carrillo said. “The current owners put a lot of time and love into it.”

Back inside, the home boasts plenty of impressive improvements, including new paint colors and recently upgraded floors. The lighting has also been updated and a frameless shower door has been added. There is also a new roof, new gutters and two new HVAC units.

The fully remodeled kitchen stands out with its quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and modern stainless steel appliances. The flexible floorplan also includes a space that could easily serve as a game room or a second living area.

In the owner’s suite, there’s a comfortable sitting area as well as a freestanding tub in the en suite bath. The home also has a second bedroom its own private bath, a setup ideal for guests or multi-generational families.

The home at 105 Golden Road is classic style in a peaceful country setting. It is currently listed by Lisa Carrillo and Better Homes & Gardens, Winans for $425,000. For more information call 817-819-2619.