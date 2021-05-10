FEATURED HOME: Fine country living awaits in southeast Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Those looking for fine country living are in luck. The recently listed home at 77 Fellowship Lane southeast of Sherman boasts four bedrooms, three baths, and 7.33 heavily treed acres of private land. The beautiful brick home also has a pool, guest house, and countless other amenities.

A spacious living room in the main house sets the tone with a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and dual ceiling fans. It’s perfect for entertaining, complemented by two secondary downstairs bathrooms. The dining room is ideal for large gatherings, and the kitchen has plenty of cabinets to store all the supplies.

The master retreat is huge. It has double closets as well as a private door to the backyard. There are two secondary bedrooms downstairs and well a fourth on the second level. Also upstairs are a second living area and a third bathroom.

Come summer, the backyard will surely be the place to be. There’s a large covered patio overlooking a sparkling pool that comes with its own slide. There’s also plenty of space for all manner of party and outdoor activities.

And if the guests aren’t ready to go home, they could stay in the nearby guesthouse. It has a full kitchen and dining room, a full bathroom, two bedroom areas and its own utility room.

There are also storage buildings throughout the property perfect for all of your toys. The pictures don’t do this one justice. It is without a doubt a must-see.

The home at 77 Fellowship Lane is currently listed for $624,500 by Evan Martin and ReMax Signature Properties. For additional information about this property and others, call him at 903-818-5744 or visit evanmartin.remax.com.