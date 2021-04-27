Depression-era home transformed into contemporary masterpiece

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The newly remodeled home at 103 North Carr Avenue in Sherman is an ideal blend of elegance and functionality. The 1,200 square-foot abode features three bedrooms, two baths, and a modern open floor plan that is bright and full of natural light. It was built in 1935, but you would never know it due to the extensive remodeling.

Listing agent Rafael Rodriguez says it is one of the impressive renovation projects that he’s ever listed. After seeing the quality of the workmanship, he was excited to be the agent of record.

“I’ve never seen a remodeled home with this much work put into it,” he says. “It was a labor of love.”

The attention to detail is practically unmatched. Just about every single thing you see in the home is new. That includes the roof, foundation, and HVAC system. They’re all new.

The kitchen has state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and fixtures. There’s also a newly poured driveway, as well as new plumbing, electrical wiring, flooring, cabinetry, granite countertops, crown molding, sinks, toilets and more.

Outside, the home presides over a 0.17-acre lot that includes a privacy fenced backyard. An adjacent lot of the same size is also available should the buyer be interested. This house may not have much left from the 1930s, but its charm remains timeless.

The home at 103 North Carr Avenue is currently listed for $223,500 by Rafael Rodriguez and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information call 469-631-1020.