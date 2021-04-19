FEATURED HOME: West Sherman remodel hits the market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The impressively remodeled home at 2601 Dover Drive in West Sherman recently hit the market. It features three bedrooms, two baths and 2,307 square feet of updated space.

Listing agent Brittany Dodson and her husband personally oversaw the remodeling effort. While they always put their heart and soul into the projects they take on, this one was even more personal. They used to live next door to the home and knew the owner who lived there. When she passed away a few years back, her son moved in for a spell before deciding to sell

“This was a one-owner family home, and it means a lot more to me than just renovating the house,” Dodson says. “I know that the original owner, Ms. Parker, would be proud of her home and that’s what got me through the hard parts of the remodel.”

Nearly every feature in the home was been updated. That includes interior and exterior paint, new custom-built cabinets, a new roof, plumbing and electrical systems. Dodson says their goal was to update the 1960’s era home with modern touches while maintaining many of its traditional elements.

Originally the home featured two living spaces. The Dodsons transformed it into a modern open concept floor plan. They also converted one of the living spaces into an office, a feature very much in demand these days.

The home now boasts black leather granite throughout. That includes the kitchen which also has stainless appliances, a gas range, marble backsplash and ample cabinetry. There is vinyl plank flooring in the living space and new carpet in the great-sized bedrooms.

The bathrooms have been improved with custom tiled bath surrounds. Other unique features include recently installed LED lighting, huge mirrors and ample storage space.

Impressive touches have also been added outside, including new windows boxes, shutters and beautiful landscaping. Simply put, this is an impressive property inside and out.

The home at 2601 Dover Drive is currently listed by Brittany Dodson and Re/Max Signature Properties for $309,900. For more information call 903-814-1378 or email bdodsonrealtor@gmail.com.