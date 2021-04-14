Sherman ranch home hits the market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

There aren’t many homes near Sherman that boast five-acre lots, but that exactly what you get with the property at 75 Laughlin Lane. It’s also a beautiful slice of country life replete with pecan, black walnut and fruit trees.

The recently updated ranch style home has five bedrooms, two baths, and porches in the front and back. While the home is a comfortable 1,944 square feet, its design makes it feel much larger. The living room has a very unique tall, vaulted tongue and groove stained wood ceiling. It hosts beautiful chandelier-style lighting flanked by dual ceiling fans. The room also has beautiful laminate flooring that looks just like wood.

“I’ve been in the real estate business for 20 years and I had to ask the owner if it was wood or laminate,” listing agent Fred Helms said.

Among the other highlights are a recently updated main bath, granite kitchen countertops, travertine backsplash, antique white cabinets, and an eat-in kitchen area. A new heat pump system was also recently installed.

There are split bedrooms downstairs and an upstairs master. The home also has plenty of storage space, as well as a large utility room and pantry with a double sink.

All buildings on the property have metal roofs. That includes the 30x30 oversized garage, as well as the 30x30 shed that was previously used as a stable. There’s even an 8x8 chicken coop that is as cute as can be and a storm cellar that is dry and safe from the elements.

The home at 75 Laughlin Road sits on a corner lot near the intersection of Preston Meadow Road. It is currently listed by Fred Helms of Home Capital Realty for $390,000. For more information call 214-564-4999.