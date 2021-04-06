FEATURED HOME: Executive Retreat on the edge of Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The 4,075 square-foot home at 2788 FM902 on the outskirts of Sherman is an executive retreat fit for a king. It has four bedrooms, four baths and 24 acres of land to use as you please.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s got all new hardwood floors and carpets it,” listing agent Kevin Deal says. “The whole inside of the house has been repainted including the garage.”

Other recent upgrades include new light fixtures, new ceiling fans and a new custom cedar mantle.

The formal dining and, kitchen and living rooms are all open. A balcony overlooks this expansive space. The downstairs boasts dual master bathrooms with en suites. There is also an additional half bath downstairs for guests.

Upstairs are an additional two bedrooms as well as an office. A dedicated media room is also located on the upper level over the garage. It features a wet bar as well as its own staircase.

Among the other highlights of this site is a 40x60 shop. It has electricity and includes an apartment with its own bathroom and kitchen. This space would work perfectly as a guest house, dedicated office or a myriad of other uses.

Included with the property are a Kubota tractor with a bucket, a mower with a trailer to haul it and a golf cart. There’s even a one-acre fishing lake that is currently chock-full of bass.

The home at 2788 FM 902 is currently listed for $995,000 by Kevin Deal and Major League Realty, Inc. For more information, call 817-996-7659 or email kevindeal@hotmail.com.