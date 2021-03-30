FEATURED HOME: Timeless home in Bentbrook Estates

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home at 1003 Bentbrook Lane has a little bit of just about everything. It’s big, beautiful, full of amenities, and in on the city’s’ most desirable neighborhoods.

“It’s just got a fantastic drive-in,” listing agent Megan Towery says. “You definitely feel like you are in Bentbrook Estates, which is what you want when you are coming home from work.”

The magnificent custom home sits on more than an acre of beautiful land. The outdoor living space includes an in-ground swimming pool, gazebo, and stone patio. There are three bedrooms and three baths inside the 3,092 square-foot home. It has an open concept floor plan with custom features like bullnose corners, custom cabinetry, granite counters, vaulted coffered shed and tray ceilings, updated wood floors, sunken living room, scored and stained concrete flooring, and oversized closets with built-ins. The home also boasts its own sound system with speakers in nearly every room.

Upstairs is an impressive media rom that is perfect for movie nights at home. There’s also a beautiful office space located tucked away to create a private and quiet working environment.

In the master suite you will find a large tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet with its own window.

The culinarily inclined will love the spectacular kitchen. It features top-of-the line appliances including a recently updated dishwasher, fridge and gas range.

There’s also a three-car garage with additional parking and a circular drive. It’s a timeless home that will make nearly anyone a happy homeowner.

The home at 1003 Bentbrook Lane is currently listed by Megan Towery and Century 21 Harvey Properties for $534,000. For more information, call 940-206-4517 or visit megantowery@c21.com.