FEATURED HOME: Sherman retreat in the woods

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

A spacious home with city services and 2.8 acres of land doesn’t come along often, but that’s exactly what you will find at 414 Ridgeview Lane. Located near the new Sherman High School and State Highway 289, this 2705 square-foot home features four bedrooms, three baths, and the potential to be your beautiful yet convenient escape from the world.

The traditional ranch-style home is nestled under a canopy of stately trees. Horses are even permitted in this picturesque setting. There’s a barn with water and electricity as well as a workshop that also has electricity. Sitting areas on the back porch and other parts of the property are ideal places to take in the fresh air and reconnect with nature.

“The location really makes it special,” listing agent Robin Phillips says. “It’s in-town acreage with mature trees and it just sits really pretty.”

A circular drive leads up to the front of the home. Inside you will find spacious rooms and lots of natural light. There are split bedrooms as well as a master suite with his and her vanities. The living room is centered by a fireplace and is easily accessible from all corners of the home. The kitchen has a peninsula bar that offers additional storage and prep space. It can also double as a convenient eating area. The kitchen leads into a formal dining room with a golden chandelier. There’s also a sunroom for days when you want to sit back with a good book or visit or converse with a visiting friend.

While the house was built in the 1970s, its owners have impeccably maintained the property. Whoever buys this home will have a golden opportunity to come in and make it their own.

The home at 414 Ridgeview Rood is currently listed for $375,000 by Robin Phillips and Paragon Realtors. For more information call 903-814-7273 or visit paragonrealtors.com.