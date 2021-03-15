FEATURED HOME: Landmark Sherman Home Hits the Market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The home at 506 North Grand Avenue in Sherman is a historic gem boasting more than 5,000-square feet of covered space. Among the highlights of this early neoclassical revival mansion are its seven fireplaces with unique mantel carvings and original Italian tiles. There are also 12-foot ceilings, crystal doors, elegantly patterned inlaid wood floors, scores of chandeliers and a grand mahogany staircase.

The estate was the original home of Vernon Brown, a founding member of the Brown Family that made its fortune through the Brown-Forman Company with iconic whiskey brands like Jack Daniels. Back then most people got their whiskey bottles refilled at local saloons. Brown-Forman introduced the novel concept of individually bottling and selling whiskey to ensure a purer quality product.

In 1900, the Grand Avenue home was located near the intersection of the Texas Pacific Railroad and the electric Interurban railroad that traveled from Denison to Waco. This made it an ideal spot to oversee whiskey distribution in middle of the country. It took two years to build the home, which was one of the first in the area to have electricity.

More recently the home has served as a small event venue and vacation rental.

“They’ve really kept it timeless to the era,” listing agent Lisa Hitchcock says. “It’s been meticulously and continuously maintained.”

The home features five bedrooms and three full baths. It commands a 40,075 square-foot lot that has been impeccably landscaped. Modern amenities like an updated master shower and contemporary kitchen appliances have been added. However, most of the original turn-of-the-century details remain, including a classic closet bathtub. It’s a work of architectural art that strikes a perfect balance of Victorian Beaux-Arts opulence.

The historic home at 506 North Grand Avenue is currently listed for $540,000