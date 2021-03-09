FEATURED HOME: Custom built home hits the market in Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The recently listed home at 1611 Moreland Drive in Sherman offers the rare opportunity to own a stunning, custom-built relatively new home for a reasonable price. The 2,659 square-foot stunner features four bedrooms and three baths. Its split floor plan offers plenty of privacy for the master suite.

Actually, this home has two master bedrooms. There is one downstairs, and then a second oversized upstairs suite with a private bath, sitting area, and balcony.

A sleek open floor plan affords comfortable modern living. An impressive stone fireplace overlooks the spacious family room. From the front door, it’s hard to miss the large luxury kitchen with gorgeous ebony cabinets. They complement a huge granite island bar and all stainless steel appliances.

The oversized garage boasts its own sink and a swing drive. Outside there’s a large, covered patio overlooking an impeccably manicured backyard ringed by lush trees along the fence line.

This home may have been built in 2015, but it looks brand new. It’s light and bright and full of modern amenities. With decorator touches throughout, it is practically a perfect 10. That means you’d better check it out now before it’s too late.

The home at 1611 Moreland Drive is currently listed for $369,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.