Religion Bulletin: Pope Clement VII threatens King Henry VIII with excommunication

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On March 7, 1530, Pope Clement VII issues a papal bull threatening England’s King Henry VIII with excommunication after rejecting the King’s request to divorce his wife Catherine of Aragon. Henry wanted the marriage ended after the couple’s sons died in infancy, which threatened the future of the House of Tudor. Henry made the claim that this lack of a male heir was because his marriage was “blighted in the eyes of God.” Catherine was Henry’s brother’s widow, but the marriage had been childless, so her marriage to Henry wasn’t against Old Testament law. Henry argued that the marriage was wrong and that it was never valid. Clement refused Henry’s request based on the Catholic teaching that a validly contracted marriage was indivisible until death. Defying the pope’s refusal, Henry subsequently underwent a marriage ceremony with Anne Boleyn in lated 1532. Clement later did follow through with the excommunication, while Henry responded by passing the Act of Supremacy, which established the independent Church of England in 1534.

RELIGION CALENDAR

March 7: Meatfare Sunday (Orthodox Christian)

March 10: Lailat al Miraj (Islam)

March 12: Orthodox Sunday (Orthodox Christian)

March 12: Maha Shivaratri (Hindu)

March 14: Cheesefare Sunday (Orthodox Christian)

March 15: Clean Monday (Orthodox Christian)

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day (Christian)

March 18: Waqf al Arafa (Islam)

March 19: St. Joseph’s Day (Christian)

March 21: Norooz (Persian/Zoroastrian)

March 21: Naw-Ruz (Baha’i)

March 21: Ostara-Mabon (Wicca/Neo Pagan)

March 21: Orthodox Sunday (Orthodox Christian)

GOOD BOOK?

“The Book of Angels” by John Alexander Rigsby

“The Book of Angels, Volume 1” is the first English translation and deciphering's of the ancient text scrolls that have become known as "angelus ibi" which is Latin for the angel verses. These writing's and telling's have been kept secret from man and give insight into the origins of the Angels.

- Orange Apple Media & Films

THE WORD

dhikr: Pronounced “THIK-er.” The remembrance of God, especially by chanting the names of God to induce alternative states of consciousness.

- Religionstylebook.com

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Rwanda is:

- Protestant: 49.5%

- Roman Catholic: 43.7%

- Muslim: 2%

- Other: 0.9%

- None: 2.5%

- Unspecified: 1.3%

