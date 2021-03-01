FEATURED HOME: Luxury home with charm

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The charming luxury home at 204 Laurel Creek Drive recently hit the market. If current trends are any indication it may not be available for long. This neighborhood is one of Sherman’s most sought-after, with many properties being bought up as soon as they are listed.

The impressive move-in ready home has been updated both aesthetically and functionally. Those improvements are more than just a little paint. The owners sunk around $65,000 into a total renovation between 2017 and 2018. Upgrades include new kitchen floors, two HVAC systems, paint, new garage doors, dormers and porch railings.

One of this home’s many unique aspects is its dual staircases. There’s one near the front entry and another on the back side. This convenient feature allows access from multiple points in the house and is great for guests trying not to bother the family.

Foodies will love the chef-inspired kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, large island, farm sink, recessed lighting, huge pantry and state-of-the-art GE appliances.

The luxurious downstairs master suite now has upgraded flooring, cabinetry, counters and lighting. Also downstairs are a private study and a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms as well as a game room that could be easily adapted for many uses. A finished walk-in attic provides plenty of extra storage space as well.

The exterior boasts an additional $40,0000 in enhancements including a new roof, gutters, drainage improvements, paint and landscaping.

Outside there is a picturesque covered porch spanning the front of the home. The backyard provides ample space for all manner of activities. It’s the ideal size for a pool and overlooks 0.3 acres of wooded land.

That tree-covered land is actually an additional lot that is included in the list price. This prime property could be sold to a builder or used as a place to build a mother-in-law’s suite or even a treehouse.

The home at 204 Laurel Creek Drive is listed for $529,000 by Jeff Reinhard of Reinhard Real Estate. For more information on this and other impressive area homes, call 972-740-9150 or email jeff@reinhardrealestate.com.