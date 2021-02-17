MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: Preparation is key

By Todd Catteau

Special to the Herald Democrat

I’m writing this on Tuesday in the midst of an unprecedented cold spell here in Texoma. These last twelve months have brought us plenty of unprecedented times, haven’t they? One of my son’s college professors said, “I’m ready for some precedented times.” Aren’t we all?

At our house we have lost electricity and are fighting freezing water lines. As we suffer through this cold I’m wishing I had been more prepared. Looking back there are plenty of things I could have done to have made the conditions more bearable.

A Facebook friend of mine asked what we will buy after we get through this season. Some said generators. Others indoor propane heaters. Other are longing for more firewood. But it’s too late for that. Maybe we can prepare ourselves better for the next storm, but it’s too late now.

Preparation is a key to survival and I wasn’t prepared. The weather forecasts told me it was going to be bad, but I just shrugged it off. Certainly the predictions were more alarming than they had to be. And no disrespect to weather forecasters, but they’re not always right and, to be honest, I really didn’t want to believe them. I was told, but I failed to prepare. It’s sad to be warned and dismiss those warnings only to find yourself in a terrible mess. I start play the “woulda, coulda, shoulda” game.

Of course, we can never know everything that is going to happen, and we can’t prepare for every possibility. But what a tragedy to be warned and to not prepare.

The Bible is a lot of things. It’s the story of God. It’s the story of man. It’s the story of God’s love and mercy and grace. It’s all that, but it’s also a warning. The Bible is a forecast of what is to come. The Bible gives us a glimpse into the future. It’s kind of like watching a weather forecast.

You know when you watch those forecasts the meteorologist will normally give you some advice to weather out the storm. Like a weather forecast the Bible gives us advice to be prepared for what is coming. It’s then our choice. Shrug off the warning or take them seriously and make preparations.

The gist of the Bible’s forecast is that one day we will see another unprecedented day. The day will be a day of accounting for our lives. It’s sometimes hard to believe because it will be like no other day we’ve ever experienced. Sort of like this week.

But the Bible is pretty certain on this one. It’s calling for a 100% probability. And the good news is that we can be prepared. If you are not prepared there will be an eternity of the “woulda, coulda, shoulda” game. And what a tragedy it is to be warned and to not prepare.

So be ready. Embrace faith in Jesus Christ, and if you need to know more about how to do that then get yourself to a spiritual leader. And get there soon because no one knows when that day will come. And when it comes it will be too late.

Preparation is key

Todd Catteau is the preaching minister for the Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison. He and his wife, Henriann, have four children and two grandsons. He is a native of Massachusetts and loves his Boston sports teams. His writings and links to sermons can be found at catteau.net. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.