Elegant O’Hanlon Ranch home hits the market

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Elegance defines the 3,697 square-foot home at 2701 Silverado Trail in the posh O’Hanlon Ranch neighborhood. When you walk into the stately home for the first time your eyes are immediately drawn to the beautiful hardwood flooring. To the right, there is an executive office with built-in cabinetry. Nearby are a formal dining room and grand living room with a view of the spectacular backyard.

“If you are looking for an outside lifestyle, this is the home for you,” listing agent Sherry Smith said.

The backyard boasts a pool, spa, covered patio, tiered seating areas and a third-level gazebo. There’s also a fenced-in grassy space perfect for pets or letting small kiddos run around.

Back inside, a gourmet kitchen makes cooking and entertaining a breeze. The room features plenty of storage and prep space, including a freestanding island with its own electrical outlets.

Four bedrooms are spaced throughout the home. Downstairs there is a roomy master suite set off by itself. A second downstairs bedroom on the other side of the house also has its own bath. The other two bedrooms are upstairs and feature a shared bath. An upstairs landing has a built-in computer space that is ideal for a small workspace or kid’s learning area. There’s also a bonus room on the second level that the current owner use as a workout room and a place for their children to practice musical instruments. It could also be used as a playroom or a second living area.

From front porch views of a nearby pond to small details like tasteful crown molding, everything in this house adds up to home living at its finest.

The home at 2701 Silverado Trail is currently listed for $535,000 by Shery Smith and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information, call 903-361-8155 or visit sherrysmith.ebby.com.