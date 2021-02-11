Religion Bulletin: Claudius condemns St. Valentine for performing street marriages

More Content Now

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Feb. 14, 270, according to tradition, St. Valentine is beheaded along the Flaminian Way in Rome. Valentine was a clergyman in central Italy during the reign of Claudius II and was known for aiding persecuted Christians. Tradition states that Valentine was arrested and imprisoned after being caught marrying Christian couples and helping other Christians who were being persecuted by Claudius. Seeking to more easily recruit soldiers, Claudius removed family ties by forbidding marriage, but Valentine ignored the order and performed street marriages. Valentine was then brought before Claudius, and although the emperor took a liking to Valentine at first, Claudius later condemned him to death for trying to convert Claudius to Christianity. St. Valentine later became associated with a tradition of courtly love and Feb. 14 has been observed as the Feast of Saint Valentine since 496.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Feb. 12: Triodion (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 12: Chinese New Year (Chinese traditional)

Feb. 14: St. Valentine’s Day (Christian)

Feb. 14: Transfiguration Sunday (Christian)

Feb. 15: Nirvana Day (Buddhist - Jain)

Feb. 16: Vasant Panchami (Hindu)

Feb. 16: Shrove Tuesday (Christian)

Feb. 17: Lent begins (Christian)

Feb. 21: Trillion begins (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 26: Purim (Jewish)

March 1: St. David of Wales (Christian)

March 2-20: Nineteen Day Fast (Baha’i)

GOOD BOOK?

“I Have Seen It For Myself: An Eyewitness To The Power of God” by Dr. Victor Morrell

“I Have Seen It for Myself” is a powerful story of one man’s remarkable journey of faith through a time of unprecedented challenges in his life. It tells of the turmoil and uncertainty that one can face when dealing with life’s most common problems, especially when those problems seek to converge upon you all at once and without warning.

THE WORD

halakah: Pronounced “ha-la-KHAH.” Jewish law, or the set of rules and practices that govern every aspect of life.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Togo is:

- Christian: 43.7%

- Folk: 35.6%

- Muslim: 14%

- Hindu: 0.1%

- Buddhist: 0.1%

- Jewish: 0.1%

- Other: 0.5%

- None: 6.2%

