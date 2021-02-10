FEATURED HOME: The ultimate home on the range

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The estate at 2834 Elliott Road west of Sherman is a sight to behold. Situated on more than 13 acres of land, the 6,800 square-foot home boasts five oversized bedrooms, each with its own dedicated bath. There’s also a large deck on the second floor that offers views of the surrounding land and a small nearby lake.

“As a realtor when you go out looking for properties, you often find parcels of land where either the house is really nice and the land is crummy or the land is great but the house is not real nice,” listing agent Kirk Scott says. “This house and the land are both gorgeous.”

The stunning property has 4 acres designated as the homestead and nine that are ag exempt. If that’s not enough space, an additional 57 acres of adjacent land is also available. It includes the five-acre lake that is 20-25 feet deep and never runs dry.

Inside, the home has been impressively maintained, including a new roof. Oak flooring spans most of the lower level. All of the bedrooms are split with no shared walls, ensuring that everyone has privacy. Even a large family would not feel cramped in this sprawling home.

The master bedroom features his and her bathrooms and a huge walk-in closet. In addition to two additional bedrooms, the downstairs has multiple living areas and a den that is currently being utilized as an office. There’s also a full dining room, breakfast area and a very spacious kitchen. A huge walk-in pantry makes storage easy while a large laundry room with a folding table makes washing clothes slightly more manageable.

Outside, a clean and well-maintained storm cellar can accommodate up to 25 people. An onsite well with a pump proves drinkable soft water for the house. If that pump should break, a 500-gallon backup tank will take care of the home until repairs can be made.

There’s also an oversized three-car garage and a long concrete driveway that goes all the way to the main road. And since this home fall outside of the Sherman city limits between Texas Highway 289 and US 75, you have all the conveniences of the city without the burdens. This is truly a remarkable, one-of-a-kind property that is simply a perfect retreat on the range.

The home at 2834 Elliott Road is currently listed for $1.12 million by Kirk Scott and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information call 972-818-1414 or visit ebby.com.