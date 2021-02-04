Religion Bulletin: Mussolini recognizes Vatican City as independent state

More Content Now

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Feb. 11, 1929, Vatican City is recognized as a sovereign state with the signing of the Lateran Treaty. As part of the Lateran Pacts of 1929 between the Kingdom of Italy and the Holy See (the jurisdiction of the Bishop of Rome), the treaty recognized Vatican City as an independent state under the sovereignty of the Holy See. Led by Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, the Italian government also agreed to give the Roman Catholic Church financial compensation for the loss of the Papal States. Pope Pius XI pledged Vatican City to perpetual neutrality in international relations and to abstention from mediation in a controversy unless specifically requested by all parties. At 109 acres, Vatican City is the smallest nation in the world.

- More Content Now

RELIGION CALENDAR

Feb. 5: Four Chaplains Sunday (Interfaith)

Feb. 8: Nirvana Day (Buddhism)

Feb. 12: Triodion (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 12: Chinese New Year (Chinese traditional)

Feb. 14: St. Valentine’s Day (Christian)

Feb. 14: Transfiguration Sunday (Christian)

Feb. 15: Nirvana Day (Buddhist - Jain)

Feb. 16: Vasant Panchami (Hindu)

Feb. 16: Shrove Tuesday (Christian)

Feb. 17: Lent begins (Christian)

Feb. 21: Trillion begins (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 26: Purim (Jewish)

GOOD BOOK?

“Good Apple: Tales of a Southern Evangelical in New York” by Elizabeth Passarella

Elizabeth Passarella is content with being complicated. She grew up in Memphis in a conservative, Republican family with a Christian mom and a Jewish dad. Then she moved to New York, fell in love with the city - and, eventually, her husband - and changed. Sort of. While her politics have tilted to the left, she still puts her faith first - and argues that the two can go hand in hand, for what it’s worth.

- Thomas Nelson

THE WORD

Vipassana: Pronounced “vih-PAHS-suh-nah.” In Theravada Buddhism, a profound, nonjudgmental self-awareness practiced in meditation. Often called insight meditation.

- ReligionStylebook.com

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Vietnam is:

- Buddhist: 7.9%

- Catholic: 6.6%

- Hoa Hoa: 1.7%

- Cao Dai: 0.9%

- Protestant: 0.9%

- Muslim: 0.1%

- None: 81.8%

- More Content Now