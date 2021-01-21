Religion Bulletin: Catholic bishop founds Georgetown College in D.C.

More Content Now

RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On Jan. 23, 1786, America’s first Roman Catholic bishop and archbishop John Carroll founds the country’s first Catholic and Jesuit institution of higher education, Georgetown College in Washington D.C. As the Bishop of the U.S., Carroll helped found the school, now known as Georgetown University, to educate the faithful and provide proper training for priests. Carroll began meeting with local clergy in 1783 to develop the school and in 1789 he finalized the purchase of the property in Georgetown. Administration of the school was entrusted to the religious and teaching order of the Jesuits and instruction began in 1791. Since then, the university has grown to comprise 10 undergraduate and graduate schools. The school’s main campus is located on a hill above the Potomac River.

RELIGION CALENDAR

Jan. 25: Conversion of St. Paul (Christian)

Jan. 28: Tu B’Shvat (Jewish)

Feb. 2: Candlemas - Presentation of Christ in the Temple (Christian)

Feb. 2: Imbolc-Lughnassad (Wicca/Neo Pagan)

Feb. 3: St. Blaze Day (Christian)

Feb. 3: Setsebun (Shinto)

Feb. 5: Four Chaplains Sunday (Interfaith)

Feb. 8: Nirvana Day (Buddhism)

Feb. 12: Triodion (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 12: Chinese New Year (Chinese traditional)

Feb. 14: St. Valentine’s Day (Christian)

Feb. 14: Transfiguration Sunday (Christian)

GOOD BOOK?

“Sacred Tears: Simple Reminders That God Sees You and Loves You” by Lindsey Wheeler

This collection of heartfelt essays, eye-catching word art, inspiring Scripture verses, honest prayers, and uplifting photography will meet you in your place of pain, offering solace and refuge for your weary soul.

THE WORD

Tao: Pronounced “Dow.” The ever-changing energy of the universe that flows all around in the form of nature.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Rwanda is:

- Protestant: 49.5%

- Roman Catholic: 43.7%

- Muslim: 2%

- Other: 0.9%

- None: 2.5%

- Unspecified: 1.3%

