Local church news in brief Nov. 20-26

Mount Vernon celebrates 99 years of service

DENISON - Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Denison will be celebrating its 99th Church Anniversary with a program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jimmy Bogan.

Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

The church is located at 522 E. Shepherd Street in Denison.

Mt. Olive hosts pastor, wife anniversary service

DENISON - Mt. Olive Baptist, 1131 S. Scullin, Denison, will have the seventh pastor and wife celebration service for Pastor Alton and LaTonya Blakley along with 29th annual pastor's aide day program at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The speakers will be the Mt. Olive Ministers Ministry: Assistant Pastor Minister Gary Moore, Minister Leslie Moore and Minister Frances Jenkins.

The church canceled its scheduled 7th pastoral appreciation day back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided to combined the service with the annual pastor's aide day scheduled for Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the church did not send out invitations to the community churches, but all are welcome.

Church members are practicing social distancing and please wear a mask.

The theme for the program is, "Celebrating The Laborer that Dwells Among Us." 1Thessalonians 5: 12-13.

New Testament Bible to install new pastor

DENISON - New Testament Bible Church has a new pastor.

Minister Malcolm Milam, a native of Grayson County, will be the new senior pastor of the congregation located at 416 W. Hull Street in Denison. Malcolm Milam will be a successor in a lineage of leaders starting from the founding pastor, the late Billy W. Milam, and his wife, the Rev. George Etta Milam.

Malcolm Milam will be accompanied in service by his wife, Christie Milam.

Pastor Ron Shaw, of LightChurch in Mesquite will conduct the installation ceremony.

Unfortunately due to COVID, this event will not be open to the public. However, if you would like to give to this ministry, you may do so online at http://www.NewTestamentBibleChurch.com.